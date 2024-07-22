5 Hemi Engines You Probably Haven't Heard Of

It's only natural for minds to run to Chrysler when the word "hemi" comes up in conversation. While Chrysler didn't invent the hemispherical combustion chamber engine, with that honor going to Allie Ray Welch in 1901, Chrysler was responsible for bringing the unique engine design to the masses in their production cars a half-century later. Since the "FirePower" V8 arrived on the scene, Chrysler has refined their hemi formula over three generations and 73 years, almost inseparably tying the brand to the engine type. (It's worth pointing out here that "HEMI" in all caps is the Chrysler engine brand name, while "hemi" is a shorthand way to refer to any hemispherical engine.)

Little do most people know, many brands, with names that you almost certainly know, have also experimented with producing hemispherical combustion chamber engines.

What is a hemi engine anyway? Well, it boils down to a unique combustion chamber design and the beneficial characteristics that it brings to the table. Unlike traditional engines with a typical combustion chamber design, hemi engines feature half-dome-shaped combustion chambers. The revised combustion chamber design has a number of benefits from an efficiency and performance standpoint. Hemis generally use top-center-mounted spark plugs, reducing the time that it takes for the air/fuel mixture to burn once ignited, leading to better combustion efficiency. The shape also allows for larger-than-normal intake and exhaust valves, which provide superior cylinder head flow compared to other engine types. Those benefits proved to be huge selling points of the hemi design when the Chrysler HEMI line was first launched, and continue to be to this day. The hemi engine design was so tempting that many manufacturers — including Chevy, Oldsmobile, and even Fiat — jumped on the trend as well.