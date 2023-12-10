The Story Behind Chrysler's Merger With Fiat

It should not come as much of a surprise that the top three vehicles sold in the United States in 2023, according to Car and Driver, are all pickup trucks. In first place is the Ford F-series, the true king of the motor vehicle game, and in second, you have the Chevy Silverado. Both of these trucks come from two of the "Big Three" American car companies, Ford and General Motors. These two are the poster children for American motors in style and ethos. However, it is a "Big Three," not a "Big Two."

The third highest-selling vehicle is the RAM truck, a spinoff of Dodge. You might assume that Dodge is just as American as Ford and GM. After all, the company started in Michigan, just like those two. Ford and GM still have their headquarters in the Great Lakes State. However, Dodge is now a subsidiary of a multinational corporation called Stellantis, and its headquarters is in Amsterdam.

Since 1928, Dodge has been owned by what has long been the third company that makes up the "Big Three," Chrysler. Over the last near century, Chrysler has acquired several car brands along the way, such as the now-defunct Plymouth or the still-kicking Jeep. This is no strange thing for a car company to do. GM owns Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC. What separates Chrysler from Ford and GMC, though, is that it became an acquisition itself rather than being the ones doing the acquiring.

Moreover, it merged with a company not from the United States, as Italian automaker Fiat took over the car company institution in 2009. Before we get into how this turned international, we need to go back to one of the most financially dark times in recent history.