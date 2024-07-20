12 Interesting Facts Every Car Enthusiast Should Know About HEMI Engines

Any '90s kid who had cable TV will distinctly remember the '00s-era commercials that posed the question, "That thing got a HEMI?" While the tongue-in-cheek commercial was used to point out that not only did Dodge Chargers have HEMI engines, but that Dodge trucks could also have them, the commercial didn't tell consumers a whole lot about HEMIs. We learned they were cool, sure, but beyond that, the HEMI decal might have seemed more like a marketing tool than a worthwhile feature.

HEMI engines might be best known for rumbling under the hood of iconic muscle cars, but there's a whole lot more to know about the unique engines. Did you know that years ago, HEMIs were also used in fighter jets? Chrysler (known as Stellantis since a merger in 2021; we'll use the two names interchangeably here) has come a long way since its WWII prototypes, but there's also some not-so-great news about the future of the HEMI given U.S. emissions regulations.

The storied HEMI engine — stylized as such by Chrysler but often modified to Hemi by publications — has a long history, and there's a lot to know about its origins and its future in the automotive industry. Here are 12 interesting facts every car enthusiast needs to know about HEMI engines, including what to expect as the era just might be coming to an end.