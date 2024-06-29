Why Is Dodge Discontinuing The HEMI Engine?

The hemispherical (HEMI) engine has been an automotive staple since its first generation starting in 1951. Used in classic trucks and legendary muscle cars up until 1971, the HEMI was revived in the early 2000s. Ram trucks started coming equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI, then enthusiasts received the massive 6.2-liter HEMI V8 D170, that powered the Dodge Hellcat. When every major HEMI engine is ranked, from least to most horsepower, the top spot features one with 1500 horses.

With so many memorable iterations, why would Stellantis (one of a small group of companies who own all the top car brands in the world, including Dodge) decide to shelve an iconic engine? First, the government tightened emission standards again, which require auto manufacturers to quickly adapt their engines or face fines, costing automakers substantial amounts of money. Secondly, the Ram 1500 has a new twin-turbo Hurricane I-6 engine, which surpasses the 5.7-liter HEMI in performance. Unfortunately, the new Hurricane engine doesn't offer the same aggressive engine notes produced by the HEMI V8.