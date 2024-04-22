These Companies Own All The Top Car Brands In The World

There are over 40 car brands with a global presence, meaning that vehicles are sold on at least three continents — commonly North America, Europe, and Asia. These brands include Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford. However, while you may be aware of this already, you might not know that only a few companies own most of these brands. In fact, the five biggest car corporations, in terms of brand portfolio, own 34 marques.

Although it's common knowledge that General Motors owns Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac, other companies have a more varied portfolio. For example, while Chrysler and Peugeot are two brands from either side of the Atlantic, you might be surprised that the same corporation owns both. Furthermore, traditionally British brands Jaguar and Land Rover aren't even owned by a British company anymore.

We'll examine the five biggest corporations according to the number of brands owned with a global presence. We will also outline companies that own other global brands, like Jaguar, MINI, and Renault, even if comparatively fewer marques fall under that corporation's umbrella.