These Are The 5 Oldest Car Brands In The World

Cars have been around for more than a century. You probably learned that Ford was the first manufacturer to build cars for the masses in 1908 with its mass-produced Ford Model T. But Ford wasn't the first company to build one. In fact, Carl Benz, of Mercedes-Benz fame, invented the first car in 1886.

However, several other large companies that still make cars today existed before Carl Benz was even born. Although most of them didn't build cars when they were founded, they were typically enterprises that already required engines for other purposes, like milling, making clothes, or producing pedal-powered transportation (i.e., bicycles). As a result, these companies could easily transition to building cars using the parts they already had on hand when the automobile was invented.

Let's look at the five oldest car brands that still produce consumer cars today: Peugeot, Vauxhall, Opel, Land Rover, and, of course, Mercedes-Benz.