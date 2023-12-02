The Reason General Motors Sold Opel

When General Motors acquired Opel in 1929, Alfred P. Sloan Jr, then the CEO of GM, thought it would cement his company as a giant in the European market. It did, for a time. Opel thrived under GM for a decade, and by the time World War II began, it was the largest automaker in Europe.

Just as the '70s rolled around, Opel remained popular in Europe, holding the title of a reliable car brand and beating its fierce Volkswagen competitor in Germany. However, this success was relatively short-lived, and as GM switched its focus to the balance sheet instead of quality, Opel saw a decline in its market share.

The first idea to sell Opel was in 2009. The then-CEO of GM, Fritz Henderson, tried to pitch the move to the board but was denied. Henderson's attempt to sell GM's majority stake in Vauxhall and Opel wasn't far-fetched, seeing as General Motors navigated its way out of a murky bankruptcy.

Fast forward to March 6, 2017, and Henderson's too-early suggestion became a prophecy. General Motors ultimately backed out of Europe, selling Opel and Vauxhall for $2.2 billion (a loss) to PSA Group, the French manufacturer behind Peugeot and Citroen.

But why couldn't GM make a comeback in Europe? What led it to let go of its European holdings?