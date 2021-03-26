Ford Europe will discontinue the Mondeo next March

Back in 1993, Ford launched its first world car that was sold globally called the Mondeo. In the US, the car was sold as the Ford Contour. In the states, Ford killed off all of its cars except the Mustang many months ago, but they lived on in Europe. That will change with Ford confirming that in March 2022, the Mondeo will cease production and won’t be replaced.

The Mondeo was a strong seller in years past, moving 86,500 units in 2001, but sales have declined as people worldwide have turned to SUVs instead. In 2020, Ford sold only 2400 Mondeo cars in Europe. Ford has laid the demise of the Mondeo squarely at the feet of “changing customer preference,” noting that it is evolving its passenger vehicle range in Europe to meet changing customer needs and aligned with its all-electric future.

During 2020, 39 percent of all Ford models sold were SUVs or crossovers, representing an eight percent increase year over year. Interestingly, Ford admitting there will be no replacement for the Mondeo in Europe seemingly indicates that the crossover expected to pick up the Mondeo nameplate won’t be sold in Europe. While Ford has confirmed that the Mondeo won’t continue, cars are still available from Ford in the UK, including the Fiesta and Focus.

Both of those vehicles are being electrified with mild-hybrid engine options and are expected to get mid-life updates towards the end of 2021. Both models are reaching the end of their life cycles in 2023 or 2024. It remains to be seen if Ford replaces the vehicles or chops them from the line as it’s doing with the Mondeo. It would be no real surprise to see the Fiesta and Focus axed in Europe at the end of the lifecycle of the current models.