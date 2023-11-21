The Reason Ford Sold Luxury Brands Jaguar And Land Rover

Jaguar and Land Rover are icons of British automotive history and luxury cars in general. There are few more recognized symbols of wealth than a classic Jag or 'Rover. Even Queen Elizabeth II was known to have a fondness for Jaguar station wagons and Range Rover SUVs. Ironically, however, neither Land Rover nor Jaguar have been British-owned for quite a while now. While the company has maintained headquarters in the British Isles since it first started producing cars in 1935, Dearborn, Michigan's Ford bought up Jaguar for a cool $2.5 billion in 1989. Land Rover has been around as a civilian car brand since 1948. It, too, was absorbed by the Big Blue Oval in 2000.

Under the tutelage of Ford, the Jaguar and Land Rover brands did nothing short of languishing. The financial crisis of 2008 that impacted the entirety of the automotive world didn't help matters much, either. Ford sold Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin, and its shares in Mazda in 2007 and 2008, according to SEC filings from Ford. Jaguar and Land Rover were eventually bought up by Tata Motors, an Indian automotive conglomerate, in 2008.