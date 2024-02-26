Why Did Triumph Stop Building Cars?

As the First World War loomed large in Europe, the British Army placed huge orders with Triumph for its 550cc Model H motorcycle. By the end of the war, the company had become — dare we say — England's most triumphant motorcycle maker.

But this story isn't about the best Triumph motorcycles ever built. The British company built by Germans wouldn't begin making automobiles for another five years. It began in 1921, when Triumph took over the Dawson Car Company, lock, stock, and manufacturing plant. Two years later, Triumph rolled out its first car, the 10/20, deriving its name from the Royal Automobile Club's taxation class of a 10 horsepower rating with the car's actual output of 20 brake horsepower. The 10/20 was designed by Coventry-based engineering firm called Lea-Francis, with Triumph paying royalties on every car sold.

The steel-paneled, open tourer had two front seats with a small rumble seat at the back. It was powered by a 1.4-liter, four-cylinder engine mated to a three-speed gearbox, pushing out approximately 23 horsepower and reaching an impressive-for-the-time top speed of 52 mph.

[Featured image by FDS2 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]