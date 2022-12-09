The 7 Greatest British Sports Cars Of All Time

British sports cars have a storied and truly remarkable history. British Sports Car Hall of Fame notes that while manufacturers were producing the precursors to modern sporting vehicles before World War II, the economic burden of rebuilding after the war's end and the vast exposure of American servicemen to English automotive excellence led to a surge in exports in the aftermath. Americans loved the sleek designs and the cool demeanor of English roadsters (and their drivers), and English production lines were happy to capitalize on this desire for the products of their engineering.

All this led to a booming automotive industry that has only grown more iconic in the years since. One Stop Racing notes that seven of the ten currently competing Formula 1 racing teams headquarter their operations in the United Kingdom, even though teams hail from all over the world, and with the sport truly touching upon the entire globe.

British sports cars are often set apart by their minimalistic design and classically sleek body design. Without any further ado, here are seven of the most beloved British sports cars ever built.