Where Are Triumph Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Now?

Triumph Motorcycles is a company headquartered in the U.K. that produces a range of different bikes, including the Sport, Adventure, Modern Classic, Motocross, and Roadster. The company has a storied history in Britain, dating back over 120 years. From humble beginnings working with bicycles and sewing machines, Triumph continued to build upon the success of its initial foray into motorcycles, becoming a major distributor of bikes to the Allies during World Wars I and II. Triumph motorcycles were also featured in Hollywood films, with multiple models among the most famous movie motorcycles of all time.

For most of its history, Triumph made its motorcycles in the U.K. However, British production would start to slow around 2002, while locations in Thailand sprang up and took over much of the company's manufacturing. Of the six Triumph factories currently in operation, three are in Chonburi, Thailand, two in Hinckley in the U.K., and one in Manaus, Brazil. While Triumph is hardly the first automotive manufacturer to shift production outside its origin country, some enthusiasts have expressed disappointment.