5 Little-Known Facts About Lexus For Car Enthusiasts

Much in the same way that Honda owns Acura, Toyota owns Lexus. Both Acura and Lexus are the luxury brands of their respective parental ownership groups, but the vehicles that Toyota builds are vastly different from those of Lexus. Like every good origin story, the one for Lexus is also filled with twists, turns, and little-known facts that perhaps even the most die-hard car enthusiasts don't know. With that said, let's start at the beginning.

Lexus is a Japanese automaker, so it's ironic that a fateful business trip to one of the most luxurious beachside communities on the West Coast of the United States would change the direction of the brand entirely. During a clandestine meeting in 1983, Toyota's Chairman, Dr. Eiji Toyoda, challenged a select group of engineers and designers to build the world's best luxury car.

The team got to work and, in 1985, held a meeting in Laguna Beach, a Southern California coastal destination regarded as having some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. After seeing the small community's mix of prosperity with peak performance, they knew their focus needed to shift from simply redefining what a luxury car was to creating an entirely new car company with an identity all its own.