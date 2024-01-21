Who Owns Lexus, And Is It The Same As Toyota?

When the first Lexus model washed up on American shores in 1989, one of the big knocks was that it was just a gussied up version of a Toyota slapped with a higher manufacturer's suggested retail price.

Much in the same way that Infiniti is related to Nissan, and Acura to Honda, Lexus sits under the larger corporate entity that is Toyota Motor Corporation, which consistently sits atop the list of world's largest automakers. So yes, Toyota started and still owns the luxury vehicle division, but the cars each build are very different animals.

The story of Lexus starts in 1983, when Toyota's president Eiji Toyoda issued a challenge to build "a car that is better than the best in the world." A team of designers and engineers were assembled on this secret project known as "Circle F" (where the "F" stood for Flagship). It was also known as Flagship One (F1). While it was their directive to reimagine a luxury car, launching a new luxury division wasn't their goal.

In 1985, the team gathered in Laguna Beach, California's small but wealthy beachside community. Only after leaving the opulence of Laguna Beach, seeing a mix of what they say as "luxury and peak performance," did they compare notes and realize they did, in fact, need to start a new luxury line of cars, complete with a separate identity with an entirely different structure.