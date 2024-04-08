What Ever Happened To Oldsmobile?

My first car was a 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass, and it was a beauty. Thanks to a huge dent in the side, a jerry-rigged horn made from a doorbell glued to the steering wheel, and a fuel gauge frozen on "Empty," I got a substantial discount. It cost me $1,000 in cash, so expectations were quite low.

But don't judge a car by its paint job. That Oldsmobile carried me 100,000 miles without a hiccup, and all it took was regular oil changes to keep it running. In fact, after a faithful five years of daily use, my Cutlass met its end when some black ice sent it smashing into a curb. The entire suspension was ruined, but I think the motor could have kept running for years.

Today, Oldsmobiles are exceedingly rare. After 106 years of existence, the brand officially went out of business in 2004. The reasons for its demise are multi-faceted, but it all boils down to declining sales. With names like Honda, Toyota, and Ford taking the spotlight, the General-Motors-owned Oldsmobile couldn't maintain the global brand recognition to survive the competition. It also seems the bland, uninspired designs of their newer models ruined the brand's reputation for uniqueness. The final Oldsmobile model line looked, well, old.

Its downfall was gradual. Considering the history of the Oldsmobile, which was once renowned for its innovation and eye-catching muscle cars, it's clear that the brand was declining for decades before its official discontinuation. So, what happened?