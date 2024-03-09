Oldsmobile 350 Vs Chevrolet 350: What's The Difference?

The late '60s were an exciting time for the automotive industry and fans of powerful cars. The archetypal "muscle car" was born in that era: traditionally American, accessibly priced, with a robust engine, formidable top speed, and impressive acceleration compared to other vehicles of the time. Two engines from General Motors brands captured enthusiasts' attention: the Oldsmobile 350 and the Chevrolet 350. What made these engines unique, and how did they compare with one another?

Each GM brand made its own V8 until the mid-to-late '70s when an automotive scandal revealed the automaker was swapping engines. Many '70s owners of The Oldsmobile Delta 88 discovered their Rocket 350 engines were subtly swapped with Chevrolet 350s and headed to court. According to The New York Times, the plaintiffs numbered 50,000 and asked for a $131 million award from GM. Following these public complaints, GM learned their lack of disclosure when switching brand-specific parts wasn't acceptable to car buyers.

The Chevrolet 350 and Oldsmobile Rocket 350 — named for their 350 cubic-inch displacement — both powered legendary muscle cars. The Oldsmobile model drove the 1969 Cutlass S Sports Coupe, which could reach 0-60 in under 7 seconds. The Chevrolet 350 made its debut in the iconic 1967 Camaro, which offered drivers a similar 0-60 time as the Oldsmobile.