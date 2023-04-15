5 Of The Most Underrated Muscle Cars Ever Made

Some of the most iconic vehicles ever manufactured fall into the muscle car category. The Ford Mustang needs no introduction, the Dodge Charger is a worthy rival, and the Chevrolet Chevelle is yet another icon. Muscle cars look strong, and have the power to back those looks up.

Under the hood, you'll often find a V8 large enough to pull a truck purring away. It's not just power and looks that make muscle cars stand out, they've made an impact on the big screen too. "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Starsky and Hutch," "The Bandit," "Frank Bullitt," and "Jack Reacher" have all spent time behind the wheel of a muscle car.

Not all muscle cars get the same level of exposure. Some incredibly beautiful, powerful vehicles have flown completely under the radar. This is both a tragedy and an opportunity, as these underrated beasts can often be a cheap way to get a muscle car on your driveway. Here are five classic muscle cars that deserve a lot more love than they currently get.