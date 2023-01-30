The Incredible Story Of How The Mustang From Bullitt Was Found

Classic muscle cars symbolize an era of both motoring and American history when precision engineering, handling, and fuel efficiency weren't considerations. Instead, it was all about raw engine power and a profile to match — the kind of appearance that immediately makes a person's adrenal glands go into overdrive. But there's even more to it than that.

The truly iconic muscle cars had a pedigree few other vehicles can match. The 1969 Dodge Charger immediately conjures images of "them Duke Boys" running from the law with a trunk full of moonshine. The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am makes you picture Burt Reynolds distracting law enforcement while a truck full of beer races toward Georgia. As far as muscle cars go, the 1968 Mustang is the undisputed daddy. The car featured prominently in "Bullitt" and was involved in what many people believe is the greatest car chase in cinematic history. It's enough to make Tom Cruise hang up his car keys and retire.

The 1968 Mustang is highly sought-after on its own, but the two driven by Steve McQueen in "Bullitt" are the Holy Grails of muscle cars. Yet, after filming, both dropped off the map for decades. One, utterly wrecked during filming, seemingly met its end in a junkyard shortly after the shoot concluded. The other ended up in the hands of a private collector. That collector clung to it for a long time, even when McQueen himself came knocking for "his" car. Eventually, though, it disappeared as well.