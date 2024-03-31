From The Roads To The Skies: Whatever Happened To Saab?

Back in the 90s and 2000s, Saab sedans were a common sight on the roads, their iconic griffin logos glinting in the sun across the world. Nowadays, Saab automobiles are almost extinct, and they scored a top spot on our list of defunct car brands that we wish still existed. But although the Saab Automobile division went bankrupt in 2011, the Saab AB parent company is still thriving in the aircraft and defense industry. So what happened to those quirky cars?

Saab has existed for a century, but survival wasn't always ensured. Through all the market crashes, world wars, and technological revolutions, the Swedish manufacturer teetered between massive profits and near bankruptcy. Their auto division's market niche as purely expensive, luxury cars also didn't help. So when General Motors (GM) purchased a majority share of auto production in 1990, the fate of Saab sedans diverged dramatically from its parent company.

These days, the Saab Automobile division is no more, while the original Saab AB is booming. Major defense contracts with countries like Sweden, the US Air Force, and the United Arab Emirates have carried the tech giant to new innovative heights. Saab engineers are responsible for modern advancements in radar, naval, and air technology, and we expect much more to come. Sadly, we won't be seeing any new Saab cars driving around in the 21st century.