5 Of The Coolest Saab Fighter Jets Ever Built

Most people probably remember Saab's distinctive line of cars, but it might surprise you that the company stopped selling consumer vehicles in 2011. Saab AB was originally founded as a Swedish defense and aerospace company on April 2, 1937, but its roots in defense for Sweden date back to the 1600s.

In the mid-1930s, with memories of World War I and the horrors that it brought, Sweden, in an attempt to stay neutral in a potential upcoming conflict, amended its defense policy to strengthen its defenses. In 1936, Swedish Prime Minister Per-Albin Hansson declared that the country should attempt to manufacture advanced military vehicles domestically, including a modern air force that could defend the country if Europe went to war again.

To this end, the country would aim to acquire 297 warplanes and 95 training aircraft for the Swedish armed forces. The company tapped to do this was Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget, better known as Saab. This initial contract would just be the start of what was a long legacy of Saab military aircraft production, leading to the creation of some of the best military jets in the world.