Everything To Know About The Bell X-1 'Glamorous Glennis' Jet

When it comes to the latest and greatest in airplane tech, perhaps no other organization is better at developing these cutting-edge aircraft than the Armstrong Flight Research Center, HQ for NASA's X-Plane program. Home to many of the weirdest aircraft designs ever conceived, the X-Plane program has pioneered many flight innovations.

Case in point, it's the birthplace of one of the most groundbreaking and innovative planes ever developed, the Bell X-1 (originally the XS-1), and continues to test and discover new innovations for commercial airline companies and military organizations to this day.

Bell Aircraft Corporation's X-1 Glamorous Glennis was the first aircraft capable of breaking the sound barrier, and served as an important aeronautic step for American engineers hoping to construct the next generation of jets. While many may be familiar with Charles "Chuck" Yeager's X-1 flight — the first time a pilot achieved supersonic flight — the origins and history surrounding the development of the X-1 is also an interesting tale.