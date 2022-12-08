Why One Of The Last Saab Models Ever Made Is Banned In America

While Saab may not be around today, it lives on in auto enthusiasts' hearts. Saab was a quintessentially Swedish brand famous for its unique cars. Among the most popular models from the company include the Saab 900, a quirky compact sedan that had a dream run through the '80s and the early '90s but is now almost extinct. Then there's the Saab 99 Turbo, the company's first-ever turbocharged model, and the Saab 9000 Aero, known for its sublime 2.3 liter, 225 bhp turbocharged motor. Besides being highly sought after by auto fans, Saab also had significant popularity in the U.S., unusual for a European car company (via CarSalesBase).

Initially owned by Saab AG — an aeronautics and defense company that continues to exist today — Saab's ownership has changed several hands since 1945. In 1968, the company was merged with Swedish truck maker Scania before being taken over by General Motors through the '90s and the 2000s.

Saab's fortunes took a turn for the worse in 2010 after GM attempted to sell the company to Spyker NV — a little-known Dutch company (via Business Standard). The deal eventually fell through and Saab filed for bankruptcy in 2011. During the proceedings, Saab still had several models in the pipeline. One of these models was the Saab 9-5 SportCombi — scheduled for launch in 2012. Today, however, this car is more famous for being the only Saab vehicle that was banned from being sold in the U.S.