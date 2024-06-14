How Many Years Have Gen 3 Hemi Engines Been Produced & What Makes Them So Special?

The third-generation Hemi engines have been in production since 2003, and ever since their arrival they have been in demand. The 5.7L is what you'll commonly see in vehicles, but 6.1L, 6.2L, and 6.4L engines are also available as part of the line. There's even a supercharged Hellephant that can produce over 1,100 hp. That type of power is overkill for many people, but it could help explain why this generation of Hemi engines has been going on for more than two decades while the previous two lasted for seven years each. The second-gen Hemis stopped production in 1971, so there was about a 30-year gap between generations, but that meant the current third-gen engines were able to make many leaps over their already special predecessors.

Advancements in the cylinder heads are singled out as one of the biggest upgrades over generations. The Gen 3 Hemi cylinder heads come with a twin-plug design that gives the engine improved efficiency. The twin-plug chamber created less travel time and resulted in more consistent combustion, factors that led into having an increased performance. Over the years, the Gen 3 Hemi received minor upgrades of its own that improved upon the build. In 2009, the 5.7L engine saw a revision that brought upgrades to the crankshaft, better cylinder heads, and a new engine block. Eventually, this gave way to the aforementioned 6.1L and up engines too.