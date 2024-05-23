The Most Common Problems With The 5.7 Hemi Engine (According To Owner Reports)
The robust 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine (third generation) was introduced back in 2003 for the new lineup of Ram trucks. This engine featured enhancements over the previous generation of Hemi, utilizing cutting-edge engineering for increased productivity with less effort. It's available in multiple Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles from 2003 up to today. As much as the Hemi name conjures images of brawny American power, some owners have expressed troubling issues with their 5.7-liter V8.
Many of the reported problems surrounding the 5.7-liter Hemi include strange engine sounds, and stalling behavior that occurs while at speed. The 2014 Ram 1500 (which includes the 5.7-liter Hemi V8) has received the most complaints against the truck over the last decade, pointing primarily to engine issues. The best and worst year for the Dodge 5.7-liter Hemi engine are well documented, so you can avoid some of the problems experienced by Hemi owners.
Squeals, and ticking sounds
When you fire up a hearty V8, you expect to hear a throaty growl and imposing engine notes. Unfortunately, some Hemi owners report issues like a loud squealing noise while in idle or . Many owners have posted theories in automotive forums trying to diagnose the issue with suggestions like, a heat shield being loose, a noisy lifter or a belt tensioner issue.
You've probably already heard about the "Hemi tick," as this issue is so widespread that a class action lawsuit was filed against the automaker. Essentially, owners report an odd rhythmic sound that repeats during operation. We recently did a deep dive into what causes the famous Hemi tick, and if it's bad, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have stated that these noises aren't out of the ordinary and don't recommend any action. However, many owners aren't satisfied with the manufacturer's response, leading to several ideas of what might be to blame. Popular theories suggest the source of the tick originates with the manifold bolts, or spark plugs.
Engine stalling during operation
Imagine cruising on the highway at speed and suddenly your car's engine cuts off without warning. This was the reality for some third generation Hemi owners. This issue is concerning, especially when you consider that both the steering and the brake system, have no power when the engine stalls. One owner recalled their 2007 Durango with a 5.7-liter Hemi, "Stalled 13 times in 2 blocks!!!" It isn't just an issue with the Durango, either, as similar reports have surfaced against Magnum and Ram 1500.
But the solution doesn't seem to be clear-cut, as this behavior could be the result of several different issues. One owner stated, "My vehicle has been in service with Dodge 4 times since the beginning of August, 2015. It randomly shuts off. They can't figure out the problem."
The 5.7-liter Hemi isn't the only variation with issues. The most common problems with the 392 Hemi engine, according to owner reports, also sheds a dark light on what is otherwise a great engine.