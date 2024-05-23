The Most Common Problems With The 5.7 Hemi Engine (According To Owner Reports)

The robust 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine (third generation) was introduced back in 2003 for the new lineup of Ram trucks. This engine featured enhancements over the previous generation of Hemi, utilizing cutting-edge engineering for increased productivity with less effort. It's available in multiple Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles from 2003 up to today. As much as the Hemi name conjures images of brawny American power, some owners have expressed troubling issues with their 5.7-liter V8.

Many of the reported problems surrounding the 5.7-liter Hemi include strange engine sounds, and stalling behavior that occurs while at speed. The 2014 Ram 1500 (which includes the 5.7-liter Hemi V8) has received the most complaints against the truck over the last decade, pointing primarily to engine issues. The best and worst year for the Dodge 5.7-liter Hemi engine are well documented, so you can avoid some of the problems experienced by Hemi owners.