What Causes The Famous HEMI Tick, And Is It Bad?

If you own or have been looking into getting a car that uses one of Chrysler's HEMI engines (which doesn't necessarily make it a Chrysler vehicle), chances are you've heard of "the HEMI tick." But what is it, exactly? That part is tricky to pinpoint because there's a big difference between a HEMI making regular engine noises and a HEMI making the kind of noise that can lead to a class action lawsuit, as detailed by CarComplaints.com.

The lawsuit alleges that Chrysler's valve train systems in its HEMI engines, specifically the V8 engines in this particular case, are prone to malfunctioning. This can result in a "ticking" engine, camshaft failure, lifter roller failure, and eventually total engine failure. Allegedly, these vehicles "buck, surge, misfire, idle roughly and make abnormal noises including ticking, knocking, and chirping." The lawsuit also alleges that Chrysler has not addressed the issue, meaning any HEMI engine could carry potential risks.

Knowing the difference between common ticks and creaks that mean nothing, sounds that indicate a simple fix, or the heralds of potential safety issues is key. That is why it's important to look to professional technicians like Reignited – Cycle and Automotive's Sky Perry to determine which sound is yours.