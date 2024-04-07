The Most Common Problems With The 392 Hemi Engine According To Owner Reports

Most people associate "hemi" engines with Chrysler, who popularized them with their Hemi engine line, but the technology was first used by a Belgian manufacturer called Pipe in 1905 and placed in a Fiat race car two years later. Chrysler used the design in V12 and V16 tank and warplane engines during World War II, then installed Hemi V8 engines in its cars beginning in 1951. The engine takes its name from the hemispherical shape of the combustion chambers; this design maximizes energy transfer to the piston and allows for the installation of large valves. The Hemi went on hiatus between 1958 and 1964, but the second generation included the racing-bred 426 cubic inch version, which put out 425 horsepower (via Motor Trend).

The latest version of the third-gen Hemi has a displacement of 392 cubic inches (6.4 liters) and was first used in 2011 Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT8 muscle cars before being added as an option on Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SRT SUVs. It's now also used in the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, Chrysler 300, and select Ram truck models. The Challenger and Charger SRT8 have been relabeled as the Challenger and Charger SRT 8 392, although the 392 designates a new appearance package only. The supercharged version of the 392 Hemi in the Charger SRT Redeye Jailbreak (that's a mouthful) makes 807 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque, according to Dodge.

[Featured image by Ammar Shaker via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 3.0]