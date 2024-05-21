Where Are Chrysler 5.7 Hemi Engines Made & How Much Horsepower Do They Produce?

Chrysler's HEMI engine design dates back to the first-generation Hemi produced in the early 1950s. The Trenton Engine Plant, located in Trenton, Michigan, built U.S. production hemispherical combustion chamber engines (from which the HEMI brand name derives) from 1952 through the 1970s, including the famed 426 HEMI. While the 426 HEMI engine's short eight-year production run represents a small blip on the automotive history timeline, it cemented the HEMI name in the minds of performance cars for generations.

In June 2002, under the DaimlerChrysler banner, Chrysler's Saltillo Engine Plant, the same plant that now makes the Hurricane engine used in newer Ram, Dodge, and Jeep vehicles, began production of 5.7-liter HEMI V8. The Saltillo Engine Plant, located in Coahuila, Mexico, still produces 5.7-liter HEMI engines for Chrysler under the Stellantis banner for now, although the HEMI's days appear to be coming to an end.

The Saltillo Engine Plant opened in 1981 and now sits on 73.9 acres with 1.2 million square feet of floor space and employs 2,382 people as of April 2024, according to a press release from Stellantis. While the famed 426 HEMI isn't part of the Saltillo plant's legacy, the factory is responsible for bringing us the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI Hellcat engine with 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.