What Does An MDS Solenoid Do For A 5.7 HEMI? Here's What You Need To Know

The Chrysler HEMI engine has long held a special place in the hearts of car people. Since the automaker's first HEMI engine rolled off the lot in 1951, the unique motor has fascinated and thrilled gearheads and auto lovers. The HEMI is loved for both its stock speed and torque outputs and its potential to make even more power with a few modifications. However, there is one part of these engines that has been known to cause controversy among much of the community: the Multiple Displacement System (MDS).

Not all Chrysler vehicles with the 5.7-liter HEMI engine have MDS. Most of them do, though, and if you drive a 5.7 HEMI-powered vehicle built after 2005, chances are yours has a Multiple Displacement System under the hood. MDS is designed to help improve fuel economy, but the way it achieves this is somewhat confusing. The system allows your V8 HEMI engine to effectively become a four-cylinder motor at certain times — like when the engine is under low load or running at low RPM — meaning that when the MDS is active, your car is running on only half of the engine.

It achieves this feat thanks to a series of solenoids installed beneath the intake manifold on either side of the camshaft valley. These solenoids work with your car's electronic control module (ECM) to control the activation and deactivation of the MDS. But it's a little bit more complicated than that, as these solenoids are part of a complex system designed to save you gas and reduce your vehicle's emissions. Let's check it out in greater detail.

