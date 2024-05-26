How To Tell If Your 5.7 Hemi Has MDS

The hemispherical engine has been a fixture in the automotive industry since the extremely popular Chrysler 426 Hemi during the golden era of muscle cars, and we looked at every major Hemi engine and ranked them from least to most horsepower, as they aren't all created equal. Engineers have been toying with different combustion chamber shapes since the early 20th century, and looking back on the best and worst years for the Dodge 5.7L Hemi engine, it's certainly had some ups and downs. One factor that'll determine how your 5.7 Hemi performs is whether it comes with MDS or not.

MDS stands for Multiple Displacement System, a sophisticated method of improving engine efficiency and conserving fuel. Essentially, when this technology activates, it shuts down some of the engine's cylinders allowing it to run with less effort. First, the Electronic Control Module (ECM) stops fuel from going to certain cylinders. Then, the MDS solenoid disengages the lifters so that certain cylinders are sealed off and non-operating, leaving only four running. This system is designed to only engage when demand for output is low and usually will go unnoticed. Not every 5.7L Hemi engine has MDS, so how can you know if your vehicle includes it?