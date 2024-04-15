5 Popular HEMI Engine Upgrades To Unleash Your Car's Full Potential

The Hemi engine has dazzled and impressed automotive enthusiasts for decades. The unique hemispherical combustion chamber (Hemi) powers many capable performance vehicles, from muscle cars to modern Ram trucks. You could stick with the stock Hemi that came with your car or truck, but many want to enhance the already robust engine to squeeze even more horsepower and torque out of it. Fortunately, several aftermarket upgrades can take your Hemi from mean to a fully-fledged monster in no time. These upgrades focus on the areas of engine airflow and tuning.

You can fit a range of components to your Hemi that vary in complexity, price, and results. Some products don't require additional tools, while others will get your hands dirty. The easiest upgrades can be achieved using a tuner and a throttle response controller. The least expensive performance add-on is a cold air intake. For those who are okay with spending a bit more cash, headers are another popular and practical enhancement to your Hemi. Finally, a bolt-on supercharger is the costliest addition, offering the most dramatic jump in power you can achieve.

So, why are these parts a good upgrade option, and what makes them popular? Let's take a look.