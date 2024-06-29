Is The Dodge Challenger Faster Than The Charger? Top Speed And Acceleration, Compared

Dodge made its mark on the muscle car era of the 1960s and 1970s with models like the Challenger and Charger, which both got modern redesigns in more recent years. Both the Charger and Challenger were discontinued in 2023, though the former has already returned as both the new Dodge Charger Daytona EV. Prior to that, a number of powerful engines were used in the Challenger and Charger, including the 6.4-liter 392 Hemi.

The Charger came first in 1966, and the Challenger followed for the 1970 model year. The first generation of that model ended a few years later, just as the muscle car craze was fading in the face of new emissions and fuel economy regulations. Both models have gone through several generational updates, and both disappeared for about two decades between the mid-'80s and the mid-2000s. The Challenger and Charger also both historically came in SRT variants, Chrysler's label for high-performance cars that stands for "Street and Racing Technology." So, of the recent versions of the Charger and Challenger, which one is faster?