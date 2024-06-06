8 Most Powerful Engines Put In The Dodge Challenger

After the V8-powered 2023 Dodge Challenger Swinger, the days of burly eight-cylinder engines in Dodge's muscle cars have probably come to an end. The company is going fully electric for the 2024 Charger Daytona, and the V8 Hemi is being dropped for a V6 engine in the gas-powered 2025 Charger Sixpack. And while it's a crying shame, that means there's never been a better time to look back at the Challenger and some of the iconic, high-powered engines that have graced its chassis since Dodge introduced first it in the fall of 1969.

Barring a strange five years (1978-1983) where the Challenger was basically a rebadged Mitsubishi Galant, the Challenger has always been associated with high-powered V8 muscle. From the iconic 426 Hemi and 440 Six Pack engines of the 1970s to the insane supercharged Hemis of the 2010s, Dodge's premier muscle car has played host to a range of impressive — and very powerful — V8s with ever-increasing horsepower and torque numbers over the decades.

So, as we bid farewell to the Challenger and V8 Hemi combo we all know and love, let's take a walk down memory lane and check out some of the highest-horsepower engines Dodge ever installed in the Challenger. They're all V8s, of course — and we wouldn't have it any other way.