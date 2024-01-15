A Look At Dodge Hellephant C170 Engine That Powers The Challenger SRT Demon 170

With over a thousand horses under the hood and a propensity for hardcore acceleration like a hungry cheetah, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 demolishes the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph. And since the National Hot Rod Association requires a safety cage or parachute for all vehicles running a sub-nine-second quarter-mile, a factory-spec Demon 170 is banned from professional drag racing like its Challenger SRT Demon predecessor. Savagery runs in the genes.

Helping the cause is a modified Hellephant C170 crate engine with an enormous 3.0-liter supercharger, a 105 mm throttle body, and a 3.02-inch pulley to produce 40% more boost pressure than in a Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody. Moreover, it has high-flow fuel injectors that pump 164 gallons of E85 fuel per hour, which Dodge hilariously claims is "more than the average U.S. shower head."

Stellantis

The engine mods include nitride-coated intake valves, a fortified connecting rod, upgraded main & rod bearings, and a bespoke powertrain control module that optimizes the spark and fuel delivery by automatically detecting the fuel's ethanol percentage. Filling the tank with 20% ethanol fuel triggers a white gas pump icon in the driver's display, while a blue icon lights up when it detects 65% or more ethanol. The blue light is a good sign and means the Hellephant C170 could unleash its full 1,025-horsepower potential.