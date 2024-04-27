5 Most Powerful Dodge Crate Engines Ever Built (And What They Cost)

The Direct Connection 1500 HEMI was built in partnership with DSR Performance, the aftermarket engineering and performance parts arm of Don Schumacher Racing, which is one of the most successful drag racing teams in the NHRA. This licensed crate engine is based on the 392 HEMI V8 Engine found in Ram Heavy Duty pickups and the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack.

The 1500 HEMI Crate Engine can hit 1,500 hp and over 1,000 lb-ft of torque with its 426 cubic-inch (7.0 liter) displacement. This makes it the most powerful Dodge engine without any modifications. Other advantages of this motor are its compatibility with the Hellcrate wire harness and in older model cars. However, even with that compatibility, you'll still need an estimated 40 hours or more to get this engine from the crate to the track, and that's provided you don't run into any issues.

As this engine is the most powerful of the bunch, expect it to also be the most expensive option. The 1500 HEMI starts at $59,990 and is currently only available for pre-order. You also need to place a $1,000 deposit to reserve your spot. This engine is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so plan accordingly.