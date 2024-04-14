How Much Do Hellephant Engines Cost & How Can You Buy One?

If you want to get your hands on a Hellephant engine, you better be prepared to fork over a good amount of cash. There are four of these engines in total, including two variants of the Hellephant C170 that powers the Challenger SRT Demon 170. They are the C170 Long Block, C170 Supercharged Crate, 426, and C30. If you're gearing up for a Hellephant engine swap, you have some big decisions to make. These are based on the Hellcrate engines, but they are generally packed with more horsepower and are much larger, hence the name being a mashup of elephant and Hellcat.

The C170 Long Block comes in as your cheapest option at $18,995, and the numbers only go up from there. The C170 Supercharged Crate bumps the price to $27,675, and the Hellephant 426 Supercharged Mopar Crate HEMI takes it up to $29,995. The C30 isn't currently listed for sale by Direct Connection, but it'll likely be around the same price range.

Dodge's Hellephant is a popular engine, and the original 1,000-hp variant sold out in just two days, which might be part of the reason the manufacturer is making more variants available. Only 100 of these engines were initially put up for sale, which certainly played into them quickly disappearing and developing a legendary reputation. With more models on the market now, it's much easier to track down the engine that you want without having to be concerned about scarcity.