3 Benefits Of Changing The Engine Air Filter On Your Vehicle

When you go through the long list of things you need to do to ensure your vehicle remains in tip-top condition for years to come, the engine air filter on your car probably isn't at the top of your list — if it makes the list at all. Nobody would blame you. After all, things like oil changes, tire rotations, and replacing fluids are the car maintenance items that typically get the most attention. However, ignoring your vehicle's air filter would be a mistake. The air filter performs the important job of keeping debris, dirt, and small particles from getting into your car's engine and damaging it.

When it's doing its job well, the air filter only allows clean air to enter your vehicle's engine. If it's not maintained or you never change your air filter, things will go wrong. You may notice things like your engine frequently stalling, sluggish acceleration, or black smoke coming from the tailpipe. If you notice any of these signs, it might be time to change your air filter. Changing the air filter is a DIY engine maintenance task you can do at home, and it's one of the easiest to do.