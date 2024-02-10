How To Tell If You Have A Bad Spark Plug

An internal combustion engine needs three things to get going: Air, fuel, and spark. The throttle body and intake plenum feed air, while injectors spray the right fuel mix into the combustion chamber. Meanwhile, the spark plugs ignite the volatile mixture to produce power, and the cycle repeats. If anything goes wrong with the air, fuel, or spark delivery, the engine will refuse to start, idle roughly and run poorly, or die immediately after starting.

It's the reason why spark plugs are critical in a gasoline car, and like the coolant or motor oil, spark plugs are consumable — which means they need frequent cleaning or replacing. Then again, how often to replace the spark plugs will depend on many things; like the type of spark plug, the vehicle's operating conditions, the type of gasoline used, and the odometer reading.

Ordinary plugs need replacing every 30,000 miles, but platinum and iridium spark plugs could last up to 55,000 miles. If your vehicle has symptoms like hard starting and poor idling, it could mean the engine needs new plugs.