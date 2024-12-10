What Does Trail Rated Mean On A Jeep, And Which Models Have The Badge?

The Jeep brand has long been synonymous with off-road prowess, getting its start all the way back in 1940 with the Quad 4x4. The automaker proved itself in the toughest of conditions during World War II and continued to innovate within the four-wheel drive SUV market over the subsequent decades. Various standouts like the CJ-8 Scrambler, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler models are considered some of the best Jeeps of all time.

Starting in 2004, the Trail Rated badge began appearing on select Jeep models and involved a series of off-road tests devised by the Nevada Automotive Test Center. It's one thing for an automaker to advertise their vehicle is off-road capable, but the Trail Rated badge proves it with five categories measuring traction, water fording, maneuverability, articulation, and ground clearance.

You can find the Trail Rated badge on all Wranglers, including the 4xe, Gladiator, Compass Trailhawk, Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe, and Grand Cherokee Overland. We recently got an opportunity to test out a new model from the automaker in our 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe review and found positives in its quiet and stable performance, but we were a bit shocked by the price tag.

