All About The Tractor Supply 125cc Massimo Mini Jeep
If you happen to live or work on a particularly large patch of land, such as a farm or a nature preserve, it's nice to have a personal vehicle to cart you around instead of sweating it out in the afternoon sun. Purchasing one of the best full-sized Jeeps of all time might be a bit excessive for this kind of transport, though, and a typical car for public roads may not be rugged enough to handle rough, uneven terrain. A personal off-roader is a nice compromise to solve both of these problems. With the compact design of a golf cart and the extra ruggedness of a proper Jeep, these types of vehicles are a handy purchase for casual all-terrain driving.
There are many vehicles of this nature available on the market, both online and in physical stores. One such vehicle that's readily available is the Massimo Mini 125, which you may spot on display out in front of your local Tractor Supply along with some of the store's other underrated tools. Of course, whether big or small, it's important to have all of the details on a vehicle before you consider a purchase, so here's what you need to know about the Massimo Mini 125.
Massimo Mini Jeep price, specs, and performance
While the Massimo Mini 125 is a compact vehicle, it's not exactly cheap, costing $2,699.99 at Tractor Supply. Also, the manufacturer recommends operators be at least 16 years of age, so don't buy this for your little kids.
For that price tag, you'll get a military style vehicle with a four-stroke single-cylinder 125cc engine. That comes with a three-speed transmission equipped with forward, neutral, and reverse gears, as well as a four-corner coilover suspension with hydraulic braking. The body is sized for two passengers at a time and is able to safely carry a combined weight of 300 pounds. Of course, seat belts are included with the seats, which are also treated to be water-resistant in case you're driving over puddles. If it's dark out, the Massimo Mini is also equipped with headlights, tail lights, and turn signals for proper illumination.
The 125cc engine has an output of 9 horsepower, which means you get a max speed of approximately 30 miles per hour. Unfortunately, this vehicle is not designed to haul or tow cargo beyond a spare fuel can and tire on the rear. You can carry stuff in the seat with you, but make sure that it doesn't exceed the base weight capacity.
Uses and street legality of the Massimo Mini Jeep
Like other mini Jeeps and ATVs from major brands like Honda, the Massimo Mini 125 is intended primarily for off-road driving. It's best-suited for driving around on wide-open areas, though it can also handle some light nature trail travel, as well as driving around residential neighborhoods. The vehicle's steel tires will help it tackle slightly rough terrain like grass, mud, gravel, and loose dirt.
If you're thinking of taking it on the road, you should know that the precise street legality of the Massimo Mini may vary a bit depending on your state of residence and what kind of road you plan on taking it on. As a result, you should consult your local government office or website for more detailed information. The Massimo Mini does come pre-equipped with most of the necessary components for safe street driving, including rear-view mirrors, seatbelts, and turn signals, though you might need to modify it to add windshield wipers. All that said, due to the vehicle's low speed, it will likely not be legal to operate it on a highway. For example in North Carolina, these sorts of vehicles are not available on roads with speed limits higher than 35 mph.
In general, it's probably best to stick with the Massimo Mini 125's bread and butter. This vehicle is ideal for transport around large tracts of land, developed or otherwise — and maybe a quick trip to the corner store for snacks.