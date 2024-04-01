Things To Consider When Choosing A New Honda ATV

It's difficult to imagine, but there was a time not long ago when ATVs didn't exist as you know them today. While motorcycles have been around for over a century, the 4-wheel ATV didn't debut until the mid-1980s. Prior to that, Honda was the main driving force that propelled this vehicle into popularity, although its first models only had three wheels. In fact, the Honda ATC250R released in 1981 is considered the first performance-oriented ATV and it had one wheel in front and two in back. Although it would eventually be banned in the U.S., the Honda ATC fetches quite the price today because of that notoriety. But it wasn't just off-road enthusiasts who were interested in this vehicle, as farmers and ranchers were also able to find several uses for it during daily operations.

Today, around 8% of the U.S. population owns an all-terrain vehicle or Quad Runner, according to SEMA. There is a variety of reasons the ATV has grown in popularity, with riders looking to experience the outdoors, complete chores, travel to remote areas, or even compete in the AMA ATV Motocross National Championship Series. There are different types of 4-wheelers, and you'll need to consider your options carefully before choosing a model.