These Two Affordable New Honda Motorcycles Put Beginner Riders First

To new riders, picking a motorcycle can be a daunting task. For the beginner, the lineups currently offered by well-known brands can be intimidating. Just like how a 16-year-old probably shouldn't have a Dodge Challenger Hellcat or Ford Raptor R as their first vehicle, someone new to motorcycling likely wouldn't fare too well with a big Harley Davidson, Honda Goldwing, or a Ducati street rocket. You don't want something too big and ungainly or way too powerful when you're brand new to riding motorcycles.

There's also the problem of cost. It likely doesn't make much economic sense for your first motorcycle to cost tens of thousands of dollars as you're bound to get a few bumps and scratches on the bike as you get your bearings and more acclimated to two-wheel transportation. Fortunately, Honda, the maker of just about everything with an engine, has what it thinks could be the perfect pair of bikes for people who aren't as seasoned behind the handlebars.