These Two Affordable New Honda Motorcycles Put Beginner Riders First
To new riders, picking a motorcycle can be a daunting task. For the beginner, the lineups currently offered by well-known brands can be intimidating. Just like how a 16-year-old probably shouldn't have a Dodge Challenger Hellcat or Ford Raptor R as their first vehicle, someone new to motorcycling likely wouldn't fare too well with a big Harley Davidson, Honda Goldwing, or a Ducati street rocket. You don't want something too big and ungainly or way too powerful when you're brand new to riding motorcycles.
There's also the problem of cost. It likely doesn't make much economic sense for your first motorcycle to cost tens of thousands of dollars as you're bound to get a few bumps and scratches on the bike as you get your bearings and more acclimated to two-wheel transportation. Fortunately, Honda, the maker of just about everything with an engine, has what it thinks could be the perfect pair of bikes for people who aren't as seasoned behind the handlebars.
Honda's budget-friendly bikes
Today, Honda announced the introduction of the XR150L, a full-size dual-sport bike that's geared toward new riders or really anyone who wants a more economically-minded bike, not just people who are learning how to ride. It has a starting MSRP of $2,971, which, according to Honda, makes it the least expensive full-size dual sport on the market today, outside of less-than-wise Facebook Marketplace purchases. It's powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine, comes in white or black, and will be available in April of this year.
The next bike is a CRF300LS, a low-seat and more accessible version of Honda's CRF300 dual-sport. Honda intends to make dual-sport riding (and riding in general) more accessible with the bike — plus, it comes standard with anti-lock brakes. It is powered by a 286cc single-cylinder engine, has a starting MSRP of $5,699, and will go on sale this May.