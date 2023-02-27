The Bold Italian Motorcycle That Perfectly Blends Style And Speed

If you're looking for a motorcycle and want something classic and American, both Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle company have been competing against each other for other 100 years to bring the most iconic American bike to the market. If you're going with a populist approach and want something economic and practical, look no further than Honda. If a conventionally configured engine is not your style, bikes from BMW and Moto Guzzi have offerings that are a far cry from your run-of-the-mill v-twin.

But when you're looking for something that will cause a stir when you arrive due to both its sheer presence and the speed at which it arrived, Ducati is the brand you're looking for. No other major motorcycle producer name carries as much weight as Ducati when you're talking about bikes that are as beautiful as they are powerful. It's the quintessential Italian bike. Specifically, the Ducati SuperSport 950 splits a perfect balance between going fast and looking good while doing it.