2023 Indian Sport Chief Shows Off Thunderstroke 116 Engine, 4-Inch Touchscreen

Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle company is not only one of the oldest motorcycle companies around, but one of the oldest motorized transportation companies period. It was the first motorcycle company in the United States, and Indian also serves as the constant thorn in Harley-Davidson's side when it comes to American motorcycles. It's been involved in nearly aspect of motorcycle history in its 122-year history, ranging from motorsports to inventing several motorcycle components that are commonplace today.

Two years ago, Indian unveiled a redesigned and modernized version of the brand's storied V-twin-powered Chief motorcycle. Now, Indian is expanding its Chief offerings with the new Sport Chief model. The Sport Chief is the brand's new bike that utilizes a big Thunderstroke V-twin and all manner of performance parts for an enthusiast's ride. In addition to the go-fast parts, the Sport Chief offers a wide array of upgrades to make for a better riding experience.