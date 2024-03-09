5 Underrated Tools You Can Find At Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company is a "rural lifestyle retailer" with "more than 2,200 stores in 49 states." Tractor Supply carries a wide range of tools, equipment, and supplies for people who live in the country. While you'll undoubtedly find items for tractors (though maybe not the world's largest tractor), like hydraulic hoses, fuel filters, and batteries, you'll also encounter much more.
The best way to experience Tractor Supply is to stroll through its aisles, taking in the sights, sounds, and smells. As you walk in, you'll see a selection of clothing ranging from rugged insulated overalls and footwear to shiny cowboy boots and duds fancy enough to wear to a shindig. Head to the other side of the entryway if you're looking for air compressors or vaults to keep your valuables in.
It's imperative to avoid the back of the store in the springtime unless you want to get or already have chickens. You'll hear them before you see the warm red light wafting over the water-trough brooding pens. You might think it's safe to look at the cute little balls of fluff as they trip over one another, vying for the best place under the heat lamp. Remember, if you leave the store with a few baby chicks and a coop requiring some assembly, you were warned.
Decorative and clearance items take up the center of the store and provide an excellent place to pursue if you're killing time. This section boasts kid's toys, yard decor, seasonal items, and shelves of stuff you didn't know you needed, like our first underrated tool from Tractor Supply.
JobSmart 120 Lumen LED Aluminum Flashlight
Having several of the brightest flashlights stashed in various places is a good idea since you never know when you'll need one around the house, in the car, or while traveling. The JobSmart 120 Lumen LED Aluminum Flashlight, priced at $5.99, is an excellent option. This compact LED flashlight provides 120 lumens and can project a beam of light more than half a football field. Plus, the adjustable beam allows shifting from a piercing beam to a softer flood of light, perfect for inside chores.
The JobSmart 120 Lumen LED flashlight features a 4.1-inch machined aluminum case. There's a convenient clip on the side of the case for attaching the flashlight to your pocket, purse, or lanyard, so it's always handy when needed. Another handy feature is the included battery, which makes it ready for immediate use. Powered by a single AA battery, the JobSmart flashlight provides up to two hours of operation. While not the brightest or longest-lasting flashlight on the market, it provides enough light for small tasks or reaching a safe place in a power outage.
JobSmart 3/8 in. Drive SAE 60 Tooth Flex Head Ratchet Wrench with Polished Handle
Ratchet wrenches make projects that require turning nuts and bolts more efficient. While most mechanically adept DIYers have multiple socket sets in their toolbox, they typically come with simple straight-line ratchets with short handles. If you want versatility and comfort while turning wrenches on your next project, consider upgrading to the JobSmart 3/8 in. Drive Flex Head Ratchet Wrench with Polished Handle for $21.99.
With a solid head ratchet, it's often a puzzle trying to attach different length extensions and sockets to access some nearly inaccessible bolts squarely. A flex-head ratchet wrench provides an additional pivot point, easing access to hard-to-reach fasteners.
The 60-tooth gear inside this ratchet requires a six-degree swing to operate. While some ratches use gears with more teeth that work in tighter spaces, the flexible head allows the handle to avoid obstacles and achieve the necessary movement. The polished handle is another plus for this ratchet, with its smooth, comfortable feel, making it easy to apply the force you need.
Mayhew Assorted Punch and Chisel Set, 12 pc.
Many of the tools you'll find at retail outlets come from outside of the United States of America. That's one reason this Mayhew 12-piece assorted punch and chisel set stands out. At $59.99, this made-in-the-USA punch set isn't the least expensive punch and chisel set you'll find, but you can't beat Mayhew's reputation for quality and durability.
The Mayhew 12-piece assorted punch and chisel set includes a variety of punches (pin, solid, 60-degree-prick, center, and alignment) and three sizes of cold chisels. You'll get one each: 1/8-inch solid, 5/32-inch line-up, 3/8-inch 60-degree-prick, and 3/8-inch center punches. The set also has five different-sized pin punches: 3/32-inch, 1/8-inch, 5/32-inch, 3/16-inch, and 1/4-inch. The three cold chisel sizes are 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 5/8-inch. All the punches and chisels are heat-treated to achieve the proper hardness for metal work and tempered for long-lasting durability.
JobSmart 20 pc. SAE Mechanic's Tool Set, 3/4 in. Drive
Tractor Supply's $99.99 JobSmart 20-piece SAE Mechanic's Tool Set with its 3/4-inch drive is an excellent option for removing stubborn nuts and bolts. Where smaller drive tool sets work well in most cases, the big-drive socket set allows the application of brute force to standard inch-sized threaded fasteners.
The JobSmart 3/4-inch drive socket set includes 16 sockets ranging from 7/8 to 2 inches, an 18-inch long ratchet, two extensions (4- and 8-inches), and an 18-inch T-bar. The included tools feature chrome alloy construction to meet applicable automotive industry standards. As a bonus, the heavy-duty tool set comes in a fitted plastic carrying case with a convenient handle.
The included sockets progress from 7/8-inch through 1-1/2-inch by 1/16-inch increments. From that point, sizes jump by 1/8-inch between some larger sizes, omitting the 1-9/16-inch, 1-11/16-inch, and 1-15/16-inch sockets. While the absence of those three sizes won't cause problems often, you'll potentially need one at some point.
YesWelder 145A 110/220V Dual Voltage Stick & Lift Tig 2-in-1 Welder
While it is possible to spend thousands of dollars on a welder that performs the same functions as the YesWelder 145A 110/220V Dual Voltage Stick & Lift Tig 2-in-1 Welder, you don't have to. Yes, more expensive machines have more features, potentially longer life spans, and perform better under continual use. However, if you need to weld a broken steel gate or trailer fender occasionally, this little $139.99 welder could be just what you need at a fraction of the price.
The YesWelder Dual Voltage 2-in-1 Welder provides up to 145 amps to weld up to 0.39-inch thick steel. The dual voltage feature allows using up to 38 amps at 110 and 21 amps at 220 volts. While the unit provides a short 6.56-foot power cord, its compact, lightweight dimensions make it highly portable for use around your property, and it operates efficiently on most 5,000-watt generators.
The YesWelder 2-in-1 Welder comes with an electrode holder, Lift TIG torch, grounding clamp, and a three-pack of TIG cups. You'll supply the electrodes and Argon gas needed for your choice of welding operation. You can find all that, plus any protective gear you'll need, at your local Tractor Supply.
Why we chose to highlight these Tractor Supply tools
We chose to highlight these Tractor Supply tools because the customers who bought them rate them highly. While they've received high ratings, we feel these tools are underrated because they're either made by brands we haven't heard much about or didn't expect to find at Tractor Supply.
As Tractor Supply's house brand, JobSmart tools feel well made. Their flashlights offer bright, adjustable beams with rubberized switches and come preloaded with batteries that last longer than you might think. Their socket wrench appears finely finished without visible flaws, and the included ratchets click through their gears smoothly.
While the YesWelder 145A only has one review with comments on Tractor Supply's website, it has 460 "global ratings" on Amazon, earning five stars on 64 percent of those. By all accounts, it's an excellent little inexpensive welder that's likely to fill the needs of most hobby and occasional welders.