5 Underrated Tools You Can Find At Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is a "rural lifestyle retailer" with "more than 2,200 stores in 49 states." Tractor Supply carries a wide range of tools, equipment, and supplies for people who live in the country. While you'll undoubtedly find items for tractors (though maybe not the world's largest tractor), like hydraulic hoses, fuel filters, and batteries, you'll also encounter much more.

The best way to experience Tractor Supply is to stroll through its aisles, taking in the sights, sounds, and smells. As you walk in, you'll see a selection of clothing ranging from rugged insulated overalls and footwear to shiny cowboy boots and duds fancy enough to wear to a shindig. Head to the other side of the entryway if you're looking for air compressors or vaults to keep your valuables in.

It's imperative to avoid the back of the store in the springtime unless you want to get or already have chickens. You'll hear them before you see the warm red light wafting over the water-trough brooding pens. You might think it's safe to look at the cute little balls of fluff as they trip over one another, vying for the best place under the heat lamp. Remember, if you leave the store with a few baby chicks and a coop requiring some assembly, you were warned.

Decorative and clearance items take up the center of the store and provide an excellent place to pursue if you're killing time. This section boasts kid's toys, yard decor, seasonal items, and shelves of stuff you didn't know you needed, like our first underrated tool from Tractor Supply.