Meet Big Bud: The World's Largest Tractor

Tractors come in all shapes and sizes. Some, like the JCB Fastrac Two tractor, can reach top speeds of over 150 mph, while others are just simply massive farming vehicles. Big Bud falls in the latter category. If you're from the Midwestern United States, chances are you probably know a thing or two about what's been dubbed the "World's Largest Tractor."

Built in 1977 in Havre, Montana, Big Bud is a 747 farm tractor standing an impressive 14 feet tall and 27 feet long. Comfortably weighing over 100,000 pounds with a 1,100 horsepower engine, Big Bud undoubtedly tops the list of the most expensive tractors ever made despite being a custom-made vehicle.

Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Big Bud was a top-of-the-line deep ripper, breaking up soil at depths ordinary plows can't reach. The legendary tractor spent 11 years on a California cotton farm before moving to Florida, returning to its home state of Montana until 2009. Afterward, a shortage of eight-foot tires led Big Bud to an early retirement, and it was displayed in multiple museums across Iowa for all tractor lovers to experience. In 2020, after receiving brand-new tires, Big Bud returned to where it all began: a farm in Montana. However, the world's largest tractor's story isn't over yet.