Meet Big Bud: The World's Largest Tractor
Tractors come in all shapes and sizes. Some, like the JCB Fastrac Two tractor, can reach top speeds of over 150 mph, while others are just simply massive farming vehicles. Big Bud falls in the latter category. If you're from the Midwestern United States, chances are you probably know a thing or two about what's been dubbed the "World's Largest Tractor."
Built in 1977 in Havre, Montana, Big Bud is a 747 farm tractor standing an impressive 14 feet tall and 27 feet long. Comfortably weighing over 100,000 pounds with a 1,100 horsepower engine, Big Bud undoubtedly tops the list of the most expensive tractors ever made despite being a custom-made vehicle.
Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Big Bud was a top-of-the-line deep ripper, breaking up soil at depths ordinary plows can't reach. The legendary tractor spent 11 years on a California cotton farm before moving to Florida, returning to its home state of Montana until 2009. Afterward, a shortage of eight-foot tires led Big Bud to an early retirement, and it was displayed in multiple museums across Iowa for all tractor lovers to experience. In 2020, after receiving brand-new tires, Big Bud returned to where it all began: a farm in Montana. However, the world's largest tractor's story isn't over yet.
Big Bud returns... kind of
While Big Bud's deep-ripping days may be over, the iconic line of tractors made a comeback in 2023. At Con Expo, a popular construction trade event, Big Equipment Company and Rome Agriculture Equipment announced the return of a new Big Bud tractor. Before you get too excited, know that they won't be as big as the iconic Big Bud 747.
According to Western Ag Network, the new Big Bud tractors weigh a measly 70,000 pounds, with only 640-750 horsepower. Compared to the 747, these are rookie numbers, but in the overall tractor industry, the new Big Buds will be a go-to for any farmer needing an oversized vehicle. Remember, the Big Bud 747 was an anomaly. It's a custom build that made it the world's largest tractor but originated from the Big Bud line of farming vehicles. In the 70s and 80s, over 500 Big Buds hit the market and quickly became popular among farmers. While they haven't been in production since 1991, the Big Bud tractors will be the first new line for the brand in over 40 years.
Rome and Big Equipment unveiled the new Big Bud tractors at Con Expo 2023, and Western Ag's YouTube video lets you experience it and all its massive glory. The biggest draw? Farmers can repair their vehicles from the comfort of their farms. The original Big Buds, while popular, quickly ran into repair issues. With this new line, Big Equipment stressed the importance of allowing farmers to repair their vehicles no matter how far out in farm country they are.