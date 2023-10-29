12 Of The Most Expensive Tractors Ever Made, Ranked

Tractors are expensive. It's fairly common to see one go for much more than the price of a standard car and not terribly uncommon to see one go for as much as an exclusive Lamborghini. In terms of size, some of these things are downright massive, which helps explain their cost. Tractors are used for a wide variety of things from farming to construction, although their most common use is agricultural. These machines do a ton of work and are expected to last for a long time.

Finding an expensive tractor is a fairly easy task, as they're almost all expensive. However, finding the most expensive involved going and looking at a lot of configurators since there are so many on sale from so many competitors and they can get up there in terms of cost. To save some space, we consolidated a few of the options below. For instance, there are four variants of the Fendt 800 Vario. Instead of listing them individually, we kept the whole family intact and ranked the selections based on their least expensive variant.

Finally, there are three widely discussed tractors that won't be on the list. The first two are the 1910 Marshall Colonial Class C Tractor and the 1913 Case 30-60 Antique Tractor. Their prices are $535,000 and $1.47 million, respectively, but those are auction prices and we were looking more at tractors you could buy today. Additionally, we'd like to pay homage to the 747 Big Bud, an iconic tractor that cost a reported $1.3 million. It's a one-of-a-kind tractor that costs more than any other on the list, but it is a custom-made tractor.