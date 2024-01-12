2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Review: Plug-In Hybrid Delivers Heritage At A Price

For over 80 years, when one hears, sees or thinks about Jeep, the first thing that usually comes to mind is the iconic shape forged for — and on — the battlefield. From the Willys MB of World War II, to the post-war CJ lineage and the Wrangler of the modern era, the legendary SUV is what made Jeep in all of its incarnations and under various ownerships the brand it is today. Like Harley-Davidson, Corvette, and Mustang, it's more than a company or a single product, but instead a lifestyle.

Like all lifestyles, though, the Jeep life is experiencing a new bump in the rugged road, that of hybridization and electrification in order to divest itself from mangling the very environment its fans enjoy. Stellantis has been preparing for such a future since the start of the 2020s, which for Jeep meant a plug-in hybrid variant of the legend, the Wrangler 4xe (which I learned is pronounced as "Four by eee," not "4 ex eee").

Introduced for the 2021 model year, the hybrid Wrangler is meant to retain the spirit of the icon while bringing its technology forward into the present day. But is it truly the way to go? Stellantis sent down their facelifted-for-2024 plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe in the Willys trim to help me find out while ringing in the New Year in the New River Valley of Southwestern Virginia