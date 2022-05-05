How To Find The Hidden Easter Egg On Your Jeep
Dinosaurs, snakes, strange maps, old World War I logos, Bigfoot, Loch Ness, lizards, and Star Wars machines. What do these things have in common? They're all Easter eggs found in various Jeep models. The automaker never officially disclosed the meaning and location of each Easter egg, but drivers and fans began discovering them on their own, Hot Cars reports. Some of Jeep's Easter eggs are hidden in plain sight, but others are hard to find. Jeep's tradition of hiding Easter eggs began in the '90s, and the effort became more sophisticated as years went by.
But why would Jeep go to the trouble of hiding strange messages in each vehicle? There are some popular theories, but the reality is that Jeep has a long-standing tradition and has shaped off-road history, and its Easter eggs speak of this tradition. The brand built the cars used by American soldiers in WWI and became iconic. Since then, the image of a Jeep has been deeply rooted in society as a symbol of adventure, nature, and endurance. Jeep vehicles also come with extra features, including hidden storage spaces, floor drains, automatic unlocking, heated steering wheels, mountain climbing gears, tire pressure monitoring, and other off-road features, making Easter eggs just another bonus added for the mile.
Which Jeep models have Easter eggs and where to find them
Not all Jeeps have Easter eggs. The automaker began the tradition in 1996, according to Jeep Modified. The Jeep Patriot does not have Easter eggs, and while some Jeeps only have a couple, others can have dozens. More than 30 Easter eggs have been found on the Jeep Renegade, for example (Car and Driver). Here's a list of some of the Easter eggs and where users have found them, as cataloged by High Country Off-Road and Bryant Motors.
- Jeep Wrangler: Vintage Willys Jeep on the windshield.
- Jeep Wrangler JL: Morse code message, text "1941," and vintage Willy. Found underneath the 12v plug-in, gauge cluster, and horn.
- Jeep Renegade: More than 30 Easter eggs, spider, Willys, grille, splatter on redline, and map. Spread throughout the interior and exterior, fuel cap, RPM gauge, and headlights.
- Jeep Grand Cherokee: Original Jeep and image of the Grand Cherokee front. Found on menu options and headlights.
- Jeep Cherokee: Map, grille, and a Cherokee parked between two 1941 Jeeps. Discovered in the air recirculation button, passenger seat, near windshield whipper water holder, and rear of the vehicle.
- Jeep Compass: Hidden animals, lizard, and Loch Ness monster found on the rear windshield.
- Jeep Gladiator: Flip flops that honor the famous auto journalist Rick Pewe hidden on the cowl.
Bryant Motors adds that Jeep users have also found scenes on some Jeep models. The most notable include: a T-Rex chasing a Willys, Bigfoot, a Stars War all-terrain armored transport chasing a Jeep, and T-Rex skulls. These have been found on windshields, floor mats, and carved into the body of different Jeeps.