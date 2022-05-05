How To Find The Hidden Easter Egg On Your Jeep

Dinosaurs, snakes, strange maps, old World War I logos, Bigfoot, Loch Ness, lizards, and Star Wars machines. What do these things have in common? They're all Easter eggs found in various Jeep models. The automaker never officially disclosed the meaning and location of each Easter egg, but drivers and fans began discovering them on their own, Hot Cars reports. Some of Jeep's Easter eggs are hidden in plain sight, but others are hard to find. Jeep's tradition of hiding Easter eggs began in the '90s, and the effort became more sophisticated as years went by.

But why would Jeep go to the trouble of hiding strange messages in each vehicle? There are some popular theories, but the reality is that Jeep has a long-standing tradition and has shaped off-road history, and its Easter eggs speak of this tradition. The brand built the cars used by American soldiers in WWI and became iconic. Since then, the image of a Jeep has been deeply rooted in society as a symbol of adventure, nature, and endurance. Jeep vehicles also come with extra features, including hidden storage spaces, floor drains, automatic unlocking, heated steering wheels, mountain climbing gears, tire pressure monitoring, and other off-road features, making Easter eggs just another bonus added for the mile.