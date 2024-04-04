Every Generation Of Jeep Wrangler, Ranked Worst To Best

To some Jeep enthusiasts, the JK model designation used for the third-generation Wrangler made between 2007 and 2017 stands for "just kidding." That's not to say the third-gen Wrangler was a complete joke, but it did have issues that weren't seen in the previous two generations. The JK's new 'Freedom panel' modular top system was prone to leaks where the front doors and overhead panels met. There was no rubber weatherstripping on the body side around the door openings, so gaps opened up above and around the doors when the roof panels became misaligned due to vibration.

The JK era also saw the end of the line for Jeep's legendary 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine. This motor ranked eighth on SlashGear's list of the auto industry's most reliable inline sixes ever and was replaced in 2007 by a 3.8 liter V6 that doesn't enjoy nearly as favorable a reputation as the 4.0. The 3.8's torque peak also came at a higher rpm range, making it less suited for off-road use. Motor Trend cites several design issues with the 3.8 liter V6, including excessive oil consumption, a crack-prone exhaust manifold, and substandard piston rings. These issues often limited the JK engine's operating life to about 100,000 miles, which is about the point where the 4.0 was just getting broken in.

The 2017 model was the subject of five separate recalls, and the NHTSA logged nearly 250 complaints from owners, including issues with the engine, steering, and seat belts.