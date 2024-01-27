Here's What Made Jeep's 2.5L Engine So Reliable

The Jeep brand has a long history dating back to World War II, and its engines have evolved from those early flathead four-cylinders to an array of modern powerplants that produce as much as 470 horsepower. Along the way, the Jeep badge has changed hands several times; the brand has been owned by Willys Overland, Kaiser, AMC, Chrysler, and now its parent company, Stellantis.

Jeeps of the 1980s and '90s are known for their particularly reliable engines, most notably the 4.2 and 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder motors. During that same period, Jeep also produced a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder that enjoyed the same favorable reputation as its larger brothers. The 2.5-liter four first appeared in Cherokee and CJ7 models in 1984 and was transferred over to the Wrangler when Chrysler bought the Jeep brand in 1987. Early 2.5-liter fours produced 120 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque while offering Wrangler drivers a respectable 16 mpg city and 19 highway.

[Featured Image by CZ Marlin via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]